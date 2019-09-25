Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $1.15 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Euroseas an industry rank of 171 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently commented on ESEA. Maxim Group set a $1.00 price objective on Euroseas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 price objective on shares of Euroseas in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESEA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. 42,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,337. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $8.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Euroseas had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 76.01%. The company had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

