Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ES. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.42.

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,354. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.20. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $84.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $641,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $99,990.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 21,512 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

