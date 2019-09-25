Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evofem Biosciences Inc. develops and anticipates commercializing products which support and promote women as the primary healthcare consumer. The company is identifying and developing new and novel products which specifically address unmet needs in the areas of sexual and reproductive health, the prevention of acquisition of sexually transmitted infections and products which address or promote general health and wellbeing. Evofem Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Neothetics Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO CA. “

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

EVFM traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $5.04. 22,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,010. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $7.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $237.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Equities research analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

Featured Article: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.