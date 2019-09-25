EXMR Price Down 69.4% Over Last 7 Days (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 64.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. EXMR has a market cap of $44,015.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, EXMR has traded down 69.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001859 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

