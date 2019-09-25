ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.90

ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and traded as high as $9.05. ExOne shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 869 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on shares of ExOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of ExOne from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ExOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 3.50.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). ExOne had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExOne Co will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XONE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ExOne by 32,447.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 706,696 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ExOne by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,171,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 192,374 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in ExOne by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in ExOne during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ExOne during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

