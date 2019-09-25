EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EZPW has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of EZCORP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of EZCORP from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.78. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.17 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 1,652.8% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 480,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 452,741 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 32.1% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 3,894.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 77,887 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 19.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the second quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.