FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) dropped 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.63 and last traded at $28.63, approximately 385 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

FERROVIAL S A/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)

Ferrovial, SA operates as an infrastructure operator and municipal services company worldwide. The company engages in the operation and maintenance of public and private infrastructures for transport, environment, industry, natural resources (oil, gas, and mining), and utilities (water and electricity); and provision of facility management services.

