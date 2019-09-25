Financial Analysis: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nektar Therapeutics and Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics -354.90% -25.25% -19.52% Alexion Pharmaceuticals 29.64% 20.23% 13.72%

Risk and Volatility

Nektar Therapeutics has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nektar Therapeutics and Alexion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 7 6 0 2.46 Alexion Pharmaceuticals 0 3 14 0 2.82

Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $50.42, indicating a potential upside of 166.61%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $161.24, indicating a potential upside of 60.72%. Given Nektar Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nektar Therapeutics is more favorable than Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nektar Therapeutics and Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics $1.19 billion 2.78 $681.31 million $3.78 5.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals $4.13 billion 5.45 $77.60 million $7.09 14.15

Nektar Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alexion Pharmaceuticals. Nektar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.3% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals beats Nektar Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology. It also develops NKTR-358, cytokine Treg stimulant, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in Phase I for solid tumors; and NKTR-255, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology. In addition, the is developing ADYNOVATE and ADYNOVI for hemophilia A; MOVANTIK for opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain, and who have an inadequate response to laxatives; CIMZIA for crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis/ankylosing spondylitis; and MIRCERA for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease. Further, it is developing Macugen for age-related macular degeneration; Somavert for acromegaly; Neulasta for neutropenia; Dapirolizumab Pegol for systemic lupus erythematosus; PEGPH20 for pancreatic, non-small cell lung cancer, and other tumor types; and longer-acting blood clotting proteins for hemophilia. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; AstraZeneca AB; UCB Pharma S.A.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Bausch Health Companies Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Amgen Inc.; UCB Pharma (Biogen); Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Baxalta Incorporated; and Eli Lilly and Company, as well as with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to develop a therapy for treating pancreatic cancer. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia; and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous), which is in Phase I for PNH and aHUS; and Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder. Further, it develops ALXN1840 (WTX101) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Wilson disease; and ALXN1830 (SYNT001), which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other healthcare providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. to use drug-delivery technology in the development of subcutaneous formulations for its portfolio of products; collaboration with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover and develop RNAi therapies for complement-mediated diseases, as well as with Zealand Pharma A/S; strategic agreement with Caelum Biosciences, Inc. to advance the development of CAEL-101 for light chain (AL) amyloidosis; and partnership with Affibody AB. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

