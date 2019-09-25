Financial Analysis: SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT) vs. Asure Software (OTCMKTS:ASUR)

SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT) and Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SofTech and Asure Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SofTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Asure Software 0 1 6 0 2.86

Asure Software has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 95.50%. Given Asure Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Asure Software is more favorable than SofTech.

Profitability

This table compares SofTech and Asure Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SofTech N/A N/A N/A Asure Software -9.77% 6.81% 1.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SofTech and Asure Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SofTech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Asure Software $88.95 million 1.19 -$7.55 million $0.43 15.86

SofTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asure Software.

Risk & Volatility

SofTech has a beta of 5.03, indicating that its stock price is 403% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asure Software has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.2% of Asure Software shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of SofTech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Asure Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Asure Software beats SofTech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SofTech Company Profile

SofTech, Inc. develops, markets, distributes, and supports computer aided design (CAD), and product data management and collaboration computer solutions for the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ProductCenter, a collaborative PLM solution, which manages the engineering data and electronic files of discrete parts designed in various used third party proprietary design technologies; delivers a combination of document management, design integration, configuration control, change management, bill of materials management, and integration capability with other enterprise-wide systems; enables secure management of product information; and allows engineers and the design chain to manage, share, modify, and track product data and documents in the product development lifecycle. Its ProductCenter technology also allows employees, customers, suppliers, and other team members to securely exchange product information while maintaining a centralized database of critical product data; and enables integration with other business applications, such as enterprise resource planning, supply chain management, and customer relationship management for data exchange across the product lifecycle. In addition, the company offers Connector platform, a technology that allows for a direct interface between Aras Corporation's Innovator solution and CAD products. SofTech, Inc. markets and distributes its products and services primarily through a direct sales force and its service organization, as well as through resellers. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities. The company also offers AsureHCM, an integrated cloud-based solution that provides human resource (HR) management and payroll to benefits, talent acquisition, and performance management services; Evolution HCM, an integrated payroll, HR, and tax management suite; and AsureConsulting, which offers a suite of services to assist organizations through the entire employee lifecycle. In addition, it provides SmartView occupancy sensors and analytics platform that offers insights, which allow companies to make strategic decisions about real estate investments and workplace design; and SmartMove, a move management software that help companies design floorplans and track permanent seat assignments, as well as manage assets, such as telephones, laptops, desks, chairs, and other items assigned to an employee. Further, the company provides AsureSpace Resource Scheduler, a solution for the digital workplace that features conference room and desk reservations, service management, interactive floorplans, visitor management, calendar and Web conference integrations, and reporting; and NowSpace, a mobile app for Apple and Android devices that enables mobile workers to find and reserve desks and conference rooms from their smart phones. It serves clients ranging from Fortune 500 to small and mid-sized businesses directly, as well as through reseller and referral partners. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

