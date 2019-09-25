First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 49,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $41.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average is $36.22.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.62 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $32,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,296,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,059,000 after buying an additional 239,475 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,154,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,046,000 after buying an additional 76,708 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in First Bancorp by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 725,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after buying an additional 125,303 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in First Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 583,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in First Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

