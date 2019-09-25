First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.81

First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.81 and traded as high as $27.17. First Bancorp shares last traded at $27.17, with a volume of 40 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $296.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.67.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.56 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 27.91%.

In other First Bancorp news, EVP Charles A. Wootton sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $27,420.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,621 shares in the company, valued at $406,770.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 607.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 512.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

