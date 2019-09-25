First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Down 5%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $10.00, 5,999,342 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 3,921,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $5.95 to $8.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $8.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 50.33%. The company had revenue of $83.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,280,691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 191,881 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,299,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,010,000 after purchasing an additional 149,507 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 24.4% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,824,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,345,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 6.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 985,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 63,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 0.8% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 950,732 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

