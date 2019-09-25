First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by Titus Wealth Management

Titus Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 421.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.59. 54,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,634. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $57.82 and a 52-week high of $81.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average is $76.94.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

