FirstCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.00 (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. FirstCoin has a total market capitalization of $182,817.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026657 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002406 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00142581 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,381.79 or 1.00574508 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000763 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001658 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FirstCoin (FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com.

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

