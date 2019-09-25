Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.11

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.11 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 10848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $5,564,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 96,608 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436,503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,605,000 after buying an additional 190,825 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

