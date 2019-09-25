Flight Centre Travel Group (ASX:FLT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.31

Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd (ASX:FLT)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and traded as high as $48.11. Flight Centre Travel Group shares last traded at $47.82, with a volume of 345,960 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is A$43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13.

Get Flight Centre Travel Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Flight Centre Travel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.33%.

Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile (ASX:FLT)

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.