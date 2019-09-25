Flowchain (FLC) Trading Down 15.3% Over Last Week

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Flowchain token can now be bought for approximately $3.55 or 0.00042328 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. In the last week, Flowchain has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $625,340.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00038375 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.04 or 0.05370321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00014870 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

FLC is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

