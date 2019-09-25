Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Shares of Foraco International S.A. (TSE:FAR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.38. Foraco International shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 500 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 million and a PE ratio of -4.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.45.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$72.36 million during the quarter.

About Foraco International (TSE:FAR)

Foraco International SA provides drilling services to mining and water projects worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services in the exploration, development, and production phases of mining projects. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including large scale village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

