Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €77.45 ($90.06).

Several brokerages recently commented on FRA. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of FRA:FRA traded up €0.66 ($0.77) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €76.20 ($88.60). 79,538 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a one year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a one year high of €97.26 ($113.09). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €75.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €73.62.

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

