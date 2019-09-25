Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 20th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Front Yard Residential has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.6% per year over the last three years. Front Yard Residential has a dividend payout ratio of 272.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Front Yard Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE RESI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.64. 2,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.85 million, a PE ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. Front Yard Residential has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $12.59.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.66 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Front Yard Residential will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Front Yard Residential news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp sold 213,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $2,570,432.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 252,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,047,892 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Front Yard Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Front Yard Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.