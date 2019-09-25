Frontier Wealth Management LLC Acquires 20,040 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.5% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,593,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,135,882. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

