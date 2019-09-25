Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $5.57 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $650,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $108,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 155.4% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 24,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $193.33. 44,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,361. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.97 and a 200-day moving average of $191.42. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $203.78.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.8583 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

