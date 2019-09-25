Frontier Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $346,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,929.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 175,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $12,758,502.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,125,842 shares in the company, valued at $81,792,421.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 569,298 shares of company stock valued at $40,914,565 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.44. 69,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,701. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.12.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

