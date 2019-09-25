Frontier Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 83,313 PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 83,313 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of PAR Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAR. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,632,000. 3G Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter worth $5,149,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter worth $3,645,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter worth $3,525,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter worth $2,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

PAR stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.49. 61,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,171. The firm has a market cap of $422.30 million, a P/E ratio of -79.00 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $29.77.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. On average, research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other PAR Technology news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $31,155.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,524,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,080,760.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 16,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $375,400.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,562,518 shares in the company, valued at $59,373,542.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,488 shares of company stock worth $779,675. 29.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

