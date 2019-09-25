Frontier Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 115.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Cerner by 173.2% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Cerner by 119.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Donald Trigg sold 29,423 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,992,525.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 256,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,360,292.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 199,432 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $13,254,250.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,850.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 344,268 shares of company stock worth $23,243,010. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.16. The stock had a trading volume of 31,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,099. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $76.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

