Garda Capital Group Stapled Securities (ASX:GCM) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Garda Capital Group Stapled Securities (ASX:GCM) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $49.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.64. Garda Capital Group Stapled Securities has a 52-week low of A$1.23 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of A$2.21 ($1.57). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.70.

Get Garda Capital Group Stapled Securities alerts:

Garda Capital Group Stapled Securities Company Profile

Garda Capital Group is property funds management headquartered in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Garda Capital Group Stapled Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garda Capital Group Stapled Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.