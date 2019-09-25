GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.86

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and traded as low as $28.86. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $29.04, with a volume of 1,606 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.72.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

