Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.20

Geiger Counter Ltd (LON:GCL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 17.05 ($0.22), with a volume of 864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.05 ($0.22).

The firm has a market cap of $14.15 million and a P/E ratio of 7.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.15.

Geiger Counter Company Profile

Geiger Counter Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company invests in uranium exploration and production stocks. The investment objective of the Company is to deliver returns to shareholders in the form of capital growth. The Company invests in the securities of companies involved in the exploration, development and production of energy, and related service companies, for both existing and alternative supplies, and types of energy including, shares, convertibles, fixed income securities and warrants.

