Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Position Lessened by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 632,248 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.39% of Generac worth $60,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,550,000 after buying an additional 63,194 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Generac by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Generac by 9.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Generac by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 83.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Generac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

NYSE GNRC traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.94. 7,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.51. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $84.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.96 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $763,342.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,755.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $542,015.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,196 shares in the company, valued at $799,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

