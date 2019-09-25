General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Trading Up 2.6%

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) shares were up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, approximately 215,489 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 353,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Moly stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 98,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of General Moly as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

General Moly Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

