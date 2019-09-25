Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 91,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 16.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 169,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 280.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,895 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 16.2% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 30,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.3% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Getty Realty stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.75. 4,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.48. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $33.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 81.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GTY shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

