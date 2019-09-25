Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,109,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,251 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.96% of Gilead Sciences worth $818,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 26.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $64.45. The company had a trading volume of 327,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,626,006. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $79.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.24.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,519.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,716 shares of company stock worth $821,299 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.