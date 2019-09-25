Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK) Shares Down 1.5%

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK) traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.27, 104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.