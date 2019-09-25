Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.86 and last traded at $19.86, approximately 306 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMFM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF by 1,249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 90,421 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter.

