Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.00 on October 7th

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.02. 12,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,161. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.93 and a beta of -0.02.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

