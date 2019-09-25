Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1005 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.19. 404,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,757. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $30.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23.

