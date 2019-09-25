Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €73.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.50 ($84.30) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €79.47 ($92.41).

Shares of BN stock traded down €2.12 ($2.47) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €78.78 ($91.60). 1,090,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €79.44. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($83.87).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

