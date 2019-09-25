Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Declares — Dividend of $0.12

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1161 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GVIP traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,150. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 12-month low of $45.78 and a 12-month high of $60.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average is $57.56.

