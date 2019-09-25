GravityCoin Price Tops $0.0359 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $93,644.00 and approximately $1,463.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00186628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.01012418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020165 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00085828 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 2,609,278 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io.

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

