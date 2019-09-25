Great Elm Capital Corp to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Great Elm Capital has a payout ratio of 67.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Great Elm Capital stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.73. Great Elm Capital has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.81%. Equities analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GECC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.