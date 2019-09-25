Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.00

Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.00 and traded as high as $3.83. Great Elm Capital Group shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 2,806 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Great Elm Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEC. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its position in Great Elm Capital Group by 126.4% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 410,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 229,303 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Great Elm Capital Group by 858.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 144,200 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Great Elm Capital Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 296,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Great Elm Capital Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 524,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 34,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Great Elm Capital Group by 20,261.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC)

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

