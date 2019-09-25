Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.78. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 31,772 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.92 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Great Panther Mining by 484.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 198,798 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Great Panther Mining by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 844,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 409,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Great Panther Mining by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 997,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 247,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

