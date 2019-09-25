GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.03 on November 12th

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.5% per year over the last three years. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a payout ratio of 44.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

AVAL traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

