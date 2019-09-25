Grupo Mexico (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.23

Grupo Mexico S.A. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and traded as high as $2.36. Grupo Mexico shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 1,079 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Mexico from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54.

About Grupo Mexico (OTCMKTS:GMBXF)

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

