Guardian Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Guardian Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,591 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,379 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $219,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $5,720,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,497 shares of company stock valued at $15,701,810. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,850. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $147.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.44 and a 12-month high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.