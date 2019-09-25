Guardian Investment Management Sells 100 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Guardian Investment Management reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.2% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 484,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,319,000 after acquiring an additional 32,975 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,749,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

JPM traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.15. 446,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,151,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $380.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $120.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

