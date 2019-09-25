Harbourvest Partners LLC Sells 39,319 Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Harbourvest Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,895 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 39,319 shares during the period. Antero Resources comprises approximately 0.3% of Harbourvest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Harbourvest Partners LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.26. 3,486,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,495,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Antero Resources Corp has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim set a $10.00 price target on Antero Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.48.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

