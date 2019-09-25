HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. TCG Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 576.6% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.80. 598,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2869 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

