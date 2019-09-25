HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,239,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,058,482,000 after purchasing an additional 304,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 138,704.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,786,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,860 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,080,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $843,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,376 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,533,000 after acquiring an additional 111,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,537,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,563,000 after acquiring an additional 277,681 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.95. 3,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,267. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.56. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.84 and a 12 month high of $398.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total value of $5,453,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,529.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi acquired 1,100 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.11 per share, with a total value of $206,921.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,921. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,157 shares of company stock valued at $7,976,448. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $336.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $240.00 price objective on Align Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.09.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

