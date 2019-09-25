HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $296,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,212,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,968,128,000 after purchasing an additional 272,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,730,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,117 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,698,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,709,000 after purchasing an additional 685,637 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,324,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,411,000 after purchasing an additional 29,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,204,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,551,000 after purchasing an additional 116,535 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cascend Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CSX from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.63. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

